Isovalent Enterprise Platform
Enterprise platform for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability
Isovalent Enterprise Platform
Enterprise platform for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability
Isovalent Enterprise Platform Description
Isovalent Enterprise Platform provides networking, security, and observability capabilities for Kubernetes environments and hybrid infrastructures. The platform is built on eBPF and Cilium technologies. The platform includes four main components: Networking for Kubernetes delivers container networking interface (CNI) functionality with support for multi-cloud and cross-infrastructure connectivity. It provides network policy enforcement, micro-segmentation, and encryption using IPsec and WireGuard protocols. The networking component is certified compatible with Kubernetes distributions and Red Hat OpenShift. Runtime Security offers threat detection and protection at the runtime level. It includes file integrity monitoring, forensic analysis capabilities, and compliance automation for standards including PCI-DSS, SOC2, and FIPS. The security component provides identity-aware context for threat detection. Load Balancer provides traffic distribution across Kubernetes, cloud, and on-premises environments. It supports Gateway API and Ingress configurations with active/active high availability setups. Mesh Networking connects workloads across Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, cloud environments, data centers, and on-premises infrastructure. It provides unified networking and security policies across heterogeneous environments. The platform includes network observability features for monitoring application performance and troubleshooting. It offers self-diagnostics and configuration optimization capabilities.
Isovalent Enterprise Platform FAQ
Common questions about Isovalent Enterprise Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Isovalent Enterprise Platform is Enterprise platform for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability developed by Isovalent. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Runtime Security, Observability.
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