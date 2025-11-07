Trend Micro File Security Description

Trend Micro File Security provides malware scanning for files and cloud object services across on-premises and cloud environments. The solution scans objects and files in applications using AWS S3, Elastic File System, FSx, and other cloud storage platforms. The product performs automated malware scanning triggered by file uploads or changes, utilizing file reputation technology to block known malicious files including viruses, Trojans, and spyware. Variant protection capabilities detect obfuscated or polymorphic malware variants through fragments of previously seen malware and detection algorithms. File Security maintains data sovereignty through native scanning, ensuring uploaded files remain within the customer's environment. The solution supports scanning for files of any size or type, including .BIN, .EXE, .JPEG, .MP4, .PDF, .TXT, .ZIP, and other formats. Deployment options include AWS CloudFormation templates, SDK implementation, or CLI. The serverless architecture enables event-driven workflows and integration into custom application workflows. Machine learning coverage is available via SDK deployment to detect new and novel threats. The solution integrates with Trend Vision One platform and extends CNAPP capabilities for cloud-native applications that rely on cloud file and object services.