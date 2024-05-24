AhnLab Cloud PLUS Logo

AhnLab Cloud PLUS

Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if AhnLab Cloud PLUS is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

AhnLab Cloud PLUS Description

AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a cloud security platform that provides workload and network protection for hybrid cloud environments. The platform combines multiple security components including Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), cloud firewall, cloud intrusion prevention system (IPS), and threat management capabilities. The platform offers centralized monitoring, visibility, and policy management across hybrid cloud deployments that span on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud infrastructure. It includes threat detection and prevention capabilities supported by threat intelligence. The solution consists of four main components: - AhnLab CPP: CWPP for protecting workloads across hybrid cloud environments - AhnLab vTrusGuard: Cloud firewall with security features - AhnLab vAIPS: Cloud IPS with threat prevention capabilities - AhnLab vTMS: Integration and management of cloud network security solutions The platform is designed to address security requirements for organizations operating in hybrid cloud configurations, providing security controls for both cloud-native and on-premises infrastructure through a unified management approach.

AhnLab Cloud PLUS FAQ

Common questions about AhnLab Cloud PLUS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AhnLab Cloud PLUS is Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection developed by AhnLab. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Cloud Native, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →