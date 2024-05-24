AhnLab Cloud PLUS
Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection
AhnLab Cloud PLUS Description
AhnLab Cloud PLUS is a cloud security platform that provides workload and network protection for hybrid cloud environments. The platform combines multiple security components including Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), cloud firewall, cloud intrusion prevention system (IPS), and threat management capabilities. The platform offers centralized monitoring, visibility, and policy management across hybrid cloud deployments that span on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud infrastructure. It includes threat detection and prevention capabilities supported by threat intelligence. The solution consists of four main components: - AhnLab CPP: CWPP for protecting workloads across hybrid cloud environments - AhnLab vTrusGuard: Cloud firewall with security features - AhnLab vAIPS: Cloud IPS with threat prevention capabilities - AhnLab vTMS: Integration and management of cloud network security solutions The platform is designed to address security requirements for organizations operating in hybrid cloud configurations, providing security controls for both cloud-native and on-premises infrastructure through a unified management approach.
AhnLab Cloud PLUS is Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection developed by AhnLab. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Centralized Management, Cloud Native, Cloud Security.
