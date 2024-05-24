Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) Logo

Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)

CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud

Cloud Security
Commercial
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) Description

Aqua Security Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provides security for cloud native applications across their entire lifecycle, from development through production. The platform secures applications deployed in containers, serverless functions, and virtual machines across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, including mainframes. The platform consists of three integrated components: Code Security protects the software supply chain by securing code, infrastructure, tools, and processes from vulnerabilities and supply chain attacks before reaching production. Runtime Security provides protection against known and unknown threats at runtime, including prompt injection attacks for AI applications. Posture Management delivers visibility across multi-cloud environments and AI models for risk prioritization and remediation. The platform addresses security for GenAI applications with AI-specific risk detection and controls. It supports DevSecOps workflows by integrating security throughout the development lifecycle without impacting development velocity. The solution includes research-driven threat intelligence from the Aqua Nautilus team, which analyzes cloud native threat landscapes. Aqua CNAPP supports deployment across IBM Z mainframes and provides security controls for containerized applications at enterprise scale. The platform offers real-time security monitoring and enforcement capabilities for production workloads.

Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, CNAPP, CSPM.

