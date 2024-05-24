Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)
CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) Description
Aqua Security Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) provides security for cloud native applications across their entire lifecycle, from development through production. The platform secures applications deployed in containers, serverless functions, and virtual machines across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, including mainframes. The platform consists of three integrated components: Code Security protects the software supply chain by securing code, infrastructure, tools, and processes from vulnerabilities and supply chain attacks before reaching production. Runtime Security provides protection against known and unknown threats at runtime, including prompt injection attacks for AI applications. Posture Management delivers visibility across multi-cloud environments and AI models for risk prioritization and remediation. The platform addresses security for GenAI applications with AI-specific risk detection and controls. It supports DevSecOps workflows by integrating security throughout the development lifecycle without impacting development velocity. The solution includes research-driven threat intelligence from the Aqua Nautilus team, which analyzes cloud native threat landscapes. Aqua CNAPP supports deployment across IBM Z mainframes and provides security controls for containerized applications at enterprise scale. The platform offers real-time security monitoring and enforcement capabilities for production workloads.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) FAQ
Common questions about Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) is CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, CNAPP, CSPM.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership