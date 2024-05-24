Faddom Cloud Workload Security Description

Faddom Cloud Workload Security is a cloud workload protection platform that secures applications, data, and infrastructure within cloud environments. The platform addresses security challenges in dynamic cloud workloads that are spun up and down on demand across distributed infrastructure and multi-tenant hosting environments. The platform provides visibility and discovery capabilities to identify workloads, assets, and data flows in real-time, including automatic identification of new or modified workloads and mapping of network dependencies. It includes vulnerability and risk management features that identify and prioritize exploitable weaknesses in cloud workloads through automated vulnerability scans. Access control and identity management capabilities verify user and service identities while enforcing least-privilege principles through multi-factor authentication, role-based access controls, and just-in-time permissions. Runtime protection monitors workloads continuously for threats and anomalous behavior during execution, using behavioral analytics, intrusion detection, and process whitelisting. The platform addresses threats including unauthorized access, data breaches, malware and ransomware, distributed denial-of-service attacks, and insider threats. Compliance and policy enforcement features ensure workloads adhere to regulatory requirements such as PCI DSS, HIPAA, and GDPR through automated compliance checks and configuration monitoring.