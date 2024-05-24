CloudDefense.AI QINA Description

CloudDefense.AI QINA is a cloud-native application protection platform that integrates multiple security testing capabilities into a unified workflow. The platform combines static application security testing (SAST), dynamic application security testing (DAST), API security, software composition analysis (SCA), cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection platform (CWPP), and cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM). The platform uses AI-driven analysis to filter false positives and prioritize vulnerabilities based on reachability and exploitability. It provides security scanning that integrates into CI/CD pipelines with scan completion times under 60 seconds. The system performs source code analysis, runtime vulnerability scanning, open source component assessment, and cloud configuration monitoring. QINA includes two main components: QINA Clarity for vulnerability detection and analysis, and QINA Pulse, an AI assistant for security guidance and automation. The platform offers automated remediation suggestions, compliance reporting for frameworks including SOC2, ISO27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and CCPA, and supports container and Kubernetes security. The system provides data security capabilities including sensitive data discovery, classification, and encryption validation. It includes threat intelligence feeds, behavioral anomaly detection, and automated workflow orchestration for ticket creation and assignment across development and security teams.