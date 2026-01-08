Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense Logo

Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense

Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments

Cloud Security
Commercial
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense Description

Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense is a cloud security solution that deploys secure cloud environments based on industry best practices and engineering expertise. The platform integrates commercially available security solutions to meet Federal Government, military, and commercial compliance requirements. The solution provides compliance with multiple standards including FISMA, Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG), Secure Cloud Computing Architecture (SCCA), FedRAMP, Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), and FFIEC IT Examination Handbook. It automates baseline configurations for infrastructure, end host configurations, cloud-native services, and third-party security features. The platform offers in-line packet inspection and passive SSL decryption for traffic entering and exiting the cloud, as well as between cloud nodes. It encrypts data at rest using built-in cloud and third-party solutions with full volume encryption of cloud storage. Log aggregation capabilities collect and analyze security events from network appliances, cloud infrastructure, operating systems, and applications. Identity and authentication services integrate with public key infrastructure (PKI) to support smart card and multifactor authentication. The platform implements identity and access management (IAM) best practices, account management, and role structure. Network tiering provides logical segregation of security zones, user planes, data planes, and management planes. Available in three capability packages (Essentials, Advanced, and Enterprise), the solution scales from basic security features to enterprise-level multi-tenancy deployments. The Essentials package is available on AWS Marketplace with automated deployment.

Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense is Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments developed by Booz Allen Hamilton.

