Cyscale Cloud Security

Agentless CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and risk management

Cyscale Cloud Security Description

Cyscale Cloud Security is an agentless cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides visibility and security across multi-cloud environments. The platform detects and remediates cloud misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and access control issues across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud. The platform includes cloud security posture management (CSPM) capabilities with automated scanning and guided remediation. It performs contextual analysis by correlating vulnerabilities in instances, containers, and serverless functions with cloud misconfigurations and access controls to help prioritize remediation efforts. Cyscale offers identity and access management (CIEM) features through an Identity Dashboard that monitors user permissions and privileged access. The platform supports integration with Okta for visibility into cloud SSO users. The platform provides data security capabilities with an inventory of cloud data stores and their security analysis. It includes container and Kubernetes security features with vulnerability scanning, misconfiguration detection, and network analysis for both managed and unmanaged clusters. Compliance and governance features include pre-built security standards and policy templates for CIS Cloud Benchmarks, ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and NIST frameworks. The platform offers automated compliance checks and reporting to support internal and external audits. The platform provides attack path visualization, security scoring, and automated alerts for misconfigurations and security issues. It operates without requiring agents to be deployed on cloud resources.

Cyscale Cloud Security is Agentless CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and risk management developed by Cyscale Limited. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, CSPM, Cloud Security.

