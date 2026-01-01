Sangfor Nube e Infraestructura Logo

Sangfor Nube e Infraestructura

Enterprise cloud computing platform with HCI, VDI, and hybrid cloud solutions

Sangfor Nube e Infraestructura Description

Sangfor Nube e Infraestructura is an enterprise cloud computing platform built on hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI). The platform provides cloud and infrastructure solutions designed to simplify IT operations and management for organizations. The product portfolio includes multiple components: - Sangfor HCI (Hyper Converged Infrastructure) for converged compute and storage - Cloud Platform for cloud service delivery - aDesk Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) for virtual desktop deployment - WANO (WAN Optimization) for network acceleration - SIER (Sangfor Intelligent Edge Router) for edge routing - aStor for enterprise data storage The platform supports hybrid cloud deployments and includes managed cloud services. Solutions address use cases including enterprise hybrid cloud, secure SD-WAN, PaaS environments, enterprise application platforms, and VDI workspace solutions for call centers. The infrastructure is designed to provide flexibility in operations while supporting various industry verticals including manufacturing, banking, healthcare, government, and education sectors. The platform includes the SRAP innovation for cloud computing optimization.

Sangfor Nube e Infraestructura is Enterprise cloud computing platform with HCI, VDI, and hybrid cloud solutions developed by Sangfor Technologies. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Native, Cloud Security, Enterprise.

