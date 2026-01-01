Orca Security Application Security
Orca Security Application Security Description
Orca Security Application Security is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security across the full application lifecycle from code to cloud. The platform offers comprehensive scanning capabilities including Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) security, secrets detection, and container image scanning. The platform integrates security checks throughout the SDLC, scanning developer code during code reviews, container images and IaC templates during CI/CD workflows, and monitoring production environments. It provides Source Code Management Posture Management (SCM-PM) to detect misconfigurations across SCM platforms and repositories. Orca's Cloud-to-Dev capabilities trace cloud risks back to their source code origins, enabling users to generate AI-driven remediation suggestions and create pull requests directly from cloud alerts. The platform scans IaC code across multiple platforms including Terraform, AWS CloudFormation, Azure Resource Manager, Google Deployment Manager, Ansible, and Kubernetes. For secrets detection, the platform offers pre-commit hooks, dynamic alert scoring, and risk prioritization. SCA capabilities provide full SBOM generation including transitive dependencies across multiple languages including Ruby, Python, PHP, Node.js, .NET, Java, and Golang. The platform detects open-source licenses and compliance requirements. The solution includes native integrations with development tools and CI/CD platforms, with a command-line interface for embedding security checks into build processes. Findings can be forwarded to notification systems and ticketing platforms for workflow automation.
