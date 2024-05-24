Deepfence ThreatStryker Description

Deepfence ThreatStryker is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides runtime attack analysis, threat assessment, and targeted runtime protection for cloud infrastructure and applications. The platform can be deployed on premises or in the cloud. ThreatStryker discovers active containers, processes, and hosts, presenting them in a dynamic, color-coded, interactive topology. It audits cloud workloads to detect vulnerabilities and scrutinizes configurations to identify misconfigurations in file systems, processes, and networks. The platform includes compliance assessment capabilities using industry and community-standard benchmarks. The platform analyzes network traffic, system, and application behavior, accumulating suspicious events over time. It classifies and correlates events against known vulnerabilities and behavioral patterns to detect active threats. ThreatStryker uses eBPF sensors to provide security observability across application, cloud, and network layers. The platform scans for vulnerabilities, exposed secrets, misconfigurations, and malware across the software development lifecycle, from CI pipeline build artifacts to container registries and production environments. It uses ThreatGraph for data-driven risk prioritization. ThreatStryker implements automated remediation actions including auto-quarantine of compromised workloads, targeted firewalling to block attack traffic, and workload management (delete, freeze, or restart). The platform integrates with SIEM and monitoring systems to raise alerts. It uses Cyber Kill Chain modeling to counteract attacks from reconnaissance to exfiltration. ThreatStryker is built on an open core model, based on Deepfence's ThreatMapper open source security observability platform, enhanced with a real-time correlation engine.