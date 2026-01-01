Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory
Cloud asset inventory and query tool for discovering and analyzing cloud resources
Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory
Cloud asset inventory and query tool for discovering and analyzing cloud resources
Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory Description
Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory is a component of the Plerion cloud security platform that provides visibility into cloud infrastructure assets. The tool enables users to search, filter, and query cloud assets through a code-free interface to identify what resources exist in their cloud environment. The asset inventory feature allows users to click into individual assets to view detailed information including vulnerabilities, permissions, risk scores, and event history. All collected data is displayed within the context of each asset to support engineering workflows. The platform includes an export capability that allows users to download asset inventory data to CSV format for analysis in external tools such as Excel or other data analysis applications. Cloud Asset Inventory is part of the broader Plerion platform, which Gartner categorizes as a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The platform includes additional capabilities such as risk management, attack path analysis, Kubernetes security, misconfiguration detection (CSPM), vulnerability scanning (CWPP), permissions management (CIEM), breach detection (CDR), data security (DSPM), code security, compliance monitoring, and software composition analysis.
Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory FAQ
Common questions about Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory is Cloud asset inventory and query tool for discovering and analyzing cloud resources developed by Plerion. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Asset Inventory, CNAPP.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership