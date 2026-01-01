Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory Description

Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory is a component of the Plerion cloud security platform that provides visibility into cloud infrastructure assets. The tool enables users to search, filter, and query cloud assets through a code-free interface to identify what resources exist in their cloud environment. The asset inventory feature allows users to click into individual assets to view detailed information including vulnerabilities, permissions, risk scores, and event history. All collected data is displayed within the context of each asset to support engineering workflows. The platform includes an export capability that allows users to download asset inventory data to CSV format for analysis in external tools such as Excel or other data analysis applications. Cloud Asset Inventory is part of the broader Plerion platform, which Gartner categorizes as a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). The platform includes additional capabilities such as risk management, attack path analysis, Kubernetes security, misconfiguration detection (CSPM), vulnerability scanning (CWPP), permissions management (CIEM), breach detection (CDR), data security (DSPM), code security, compliance monitoring, and software composition analysis.