Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security Description
Trend Vision One Cloud Security is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that provides security capabilities across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform offers continuous discovery and real-time risk assessment of attack surfaces across workloads, containers, APIs, and cloud assets. The solution includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Attack Surface Management (ASM), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM), AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), Infrastructure as Code scanning, and agentless vulnerability and malware scanning. It provides attack path analysis and API risk visibility through a centralized dashboard. The platform integrates server and workload protection with real-time threat detection, automated vulnerability management, and compliance enforcement. Container security features include pre-runtime and runtime protection, container image scanning for vulnerabilities, malware and secrets, Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), and policy enforcement. Additional capabilities include file security for cloud storage with machine learning-based scanning, code security that integrates into CI/CD pipelines, and extended detection and response (XDR) for cloud environments. The XDR component leverages detection models and threat intelligence to identify threats such as privilege escalation and data exfiltration, with automated response playbooks for cross-platform visibility.
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security FAQ
