Rapid7 InsightCloudSec Description

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides security and compliance management across multi-cloud environments. The platform offers real-time, agentless visibility into cloud infrastructure, containers, and Kubernetes deployments. The product performs continuous monitoring of cloud assets and services across multiple cloud providers, enabling organizations to detect misconfigurations and security risks. It includes sensitive data discovery capabilities to identify and secure data across cloud environments. InsightCloudSec provides risk-based prioritization by analyzing toxic combinations, lateral movement paths, and access to critical resources. The platform includes cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) to analyze and enforce least-privilege access models across cloud identities. The solution offers automated compliance management with support for organizational standards and regulatory frameworks. It includes infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security scanning and Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM) capabilities. The platform features no-code automation for remediation workflows to address misconfigurations and compliance drift. Additional capabilities include agentless vulnerability management, cloud threat detection, and policy management across multi-cloud environments. The platform consolidates security controls for infrastructure, orchestration, workload, and data tiers into a unified interface.