Rapid7 InsightCloudSec Logo

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec

Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance

Cloud Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec Description

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides security and compliance management across multi-cloud environments. The platform offers real-time, agentless visibility into cloud infrastructure, containers, and Kubernetes deployments. The product performs continuous monitoring of cloud assets and services across multiple cloud providers, enabling organizations to detect misconfigurations and security risks. It includes sensitive data discovery capabilities to identify and secure data across cloud environments. InsightCloudSec provides risk-based prioritization by analyzing toxic combinations, lateral movement paths, and access to critical resources. The platform includes cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM) to analyze and enforce least-privilege access models across cloud identities. The solution offers automated compliance management with support for organizational standards and regulatory frameworks. It includes infrastructure-as-code (IaC) security scanning and Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM) capabilities. The platform features no-code automation for remediation workflows to address misconfigurations and compliance drift. Additional capabilities include agentless vulnerability management, cloud threat detection, and policy management across multi-cloud environments. The platform consolidates security controls for infrastructure, orchestration, workload, and data tiers into a unified interface.

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec FAQ

Common questions about Rapid7 InsightCloudSec including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Rapid7 InsightCloudSec is Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance developed by Rapid7. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, CNAPP, CSPM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox