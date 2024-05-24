Helmet Platform Logo

Helmet Platform

by Helmet Security

AI infrastructure security platform for discovering, securing, and governing AI agents

Cloud Security Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
PolicyVisibilityGateway
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Helmet Platform Description

Helmet Platform provides security for AI infrastructure through a three-phase approach: Discover, Secure, and Govern. The platform addresses security challenges specific to AI agents and MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers. In the Discovery phase, Helmet provides visibility into AI infrastructure by identifying shadow AI agents, mapping the attack surface, and detecting unauthorized servers. The platform uses agentless scanning with third-party integrations to discover unmanaged agents and servers. The Secure phase focuses on building an authorized registry of MCP servers. Helmet automatically sanctions unauthorized servers and maintains a registry of authorized, scanned, and tested MCP servers. The platform performs automated security scanning including SAST and DAST to identify vulnerabilities and supply chain risks. The Govern phase deploys Helmet gateways as local proxies or remote gateways to enforce real-time policies across infrastructure. The gateways can run on endpoints, in Helmet Cloud, or in self-hosted VPCs. The platform maintains comprehensive audit trails and integrates with security stacks, shipping security data and alerts to SIEM and third-party tools. Helmet addresses risks including shadow AI proliferation, unauthorized server connections, data exfiltration, supply chain compromise, fragmented monitoring, policy control gaps, and compliance risks in AI infrastructure environments.

Helmet Platform FAQ

Common questions about Helmet Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Helmet Platform is AI infrastructure security platform for discovering, securing, and governing AI agents developed by Helmet Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Policy, Visibility, Gateway.

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