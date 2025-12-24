Matos CNAPP Logo

Matos CNAPP

Unified CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and threat detection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Matos CNAPP Description

Matos CNAPP is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform that provides security for multi-cloud and hybrid environments. The platform integrates multiple security capabilities including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and vulnerability scanning into a unified dashboard. The platform monitors cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, and hybrid environments from a single interface. It performs automated compliance checks against industry standards including GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2. The system conducts continuous risk assessments and provides real-time threat detection capabilities. Matos CNAPP offers vulnerability scanning across cloud workloads and provides actionable insights for remediation. The platform includes AI-powered threat prioritization to help security teams focus on critical risks. It monitors cloud configurations and workloads continuously to identify misconfigurations and security gaps. The solution is designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), managed service providers (MSPs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs). It provides visibility into cloud security posture with automated workflows to reduce manual security operations overhead.

Matos CNAPP FAQ

Common questions about Matos CNAPP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Matos CNAPP is Unified CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and threat detection developed by CloudMatos. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CNAPP, CSPM.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →