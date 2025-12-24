Matos CNAPP
Matos CNAPP Description
Matos CNAPP is a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform that provides security for multi-cloud and hybrid environments. The platform integrates multiple security capabilities including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), and vulnerability scanning into a unified dashboard. The platform monitors cloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, GCP, and hybrid environments from a single interface. It performs automated compliance checks against industry standards including GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2. The system conducts continuous risk assessments and provides real-time threat detection capabilities. Matos CNAPP offers vulnerability scanning across cloud workloads and provides actionable insights for remediation. The platform includes AI-powered threat prioritization to help security teams focus on critical risks. It monitors cloud configurations and workloads continuously to identify misconfigurations and security gaps. The solution is designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), managed service providers (MSPs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs). It provides visibility into cloud security posture with automated workflows to reduce manual security operations overhead.
