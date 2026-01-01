Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
Aqua Security Runtime Protection
Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments
Aqua Security Runtime Protection Description
Aqua Security Runtime Protection provides runtime security for cloud native workloads including containers, Kubernetes, serverless functions, and virtual machines across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The product uses eBPF-based detection to identify threats at the kernel level and incorporates threat intelligence from Aqua Nautilus research team. The solution offers drift prevention to enforce container immutability by blocking unauthorized activity and ensuring only original image executables run. It detects and blocks malware including ransomware, botnets, backdoors, cryptominers, and Trojans using behavioral and signature-based detection methods. The platform identifies fileless attacks and Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) through multiple detection techniques. Runtime visibility is provided through kernel-level monitoring that tracks malicious actions without causing business disruption. The product includes container memory forensics capabilities that capture selective memory dumps at the moment of attack for incident investigation. Process lineage tracking connects runtime activity with forensic data to trace attack paths. The platform operates with a single policy engine that manages security across different workload types. Preconfigured runtime policies are included for deployment. Detection and response capabilities work at enterprise scale with integration support for existing SIEM and analysis tools.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection FAQ
Common questions about Aqua Security Runtime Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Aqua Security Runtime Protection is Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, Cloud Security, Container Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership