Bitdefender Security for AWS

Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone

Bitdefender Security for AWS is a security solution designed for Amazon cloud infrastructure that integrates with the GravityZone Cloud Console. The product provides antimalware protection for AWS workloads using hosted scanning services where scanning processes are offloaded to Bitdefender security servers hosted on Amazon infrastructure. The solution uses pay-as-you-grow licensing that scales based on usage, allowing organizations to add instances as needed. Scanning is transferred from individual cloud machines to dedicated Bitdefender security servers, reducing resource consumption on protected instances while maintaining security coverage. The product supports multiple operating systems including Windows Server versions (2008 R2 through 2019), various Linux distributions (Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Ubuntu, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server, OpenSUSE, Fedora, Debian), and Amazon Linux AMI. Management is performed through a cloud-based console that integrates with Amazon EC2 APIs to provide visibility across AWS regions. The solution is available through AWS Marketplace for new GravityZone customers and existing users without prior AWS subscriptions. Partners and distributors can access the service through the Bitdefender PAN portal. The product includes a 30-day trial period after configuring integration and deploying the first security agent.

