Sweet Runtime CNAPP Description

Sweet Runtime CNAPP is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides unified security across applications, workloads, and cloud infrastructure. The platform combines multiple security capabilities including Cloud Detection and Response (CDR), Application Detection and Response (ADR), and Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) into a single solution. The platform uses eBPF-based sensors to provide runtime visibility and threat detection without performance penalties. It offers real-time monitoring and detection capabilities across multiple layers of the cloud stack, including Layer 7 application attacks, identity threats, and infrastructure misconfigurations. Sweet Runtime CNAPP includes vulnerability management with runtime context to prioritize active risks, API security for protecting against API threats, and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for managing data at rest and in motion. The platform provides Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) to identify exploitable weaknesses in live applications. Additional capabilities include Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) for managing misconfigurations and compliance, Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) for identity risk management, and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) for detecting suspicious activities involving secrets and identities. The platform supports CI/CD integration to identify risks before production deployment. The solution provides automated compliance checks against industry frameworks, cloud visibility for environment mapping, and governance capabilities for managing security policies across multi-cloud environments.