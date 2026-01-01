RAD Security Platform
RAD Security Platform
RAD Security Platform Description
RAD Security Platform is a cloud-native security solution that uses agentic AI to analyze threats across cloud environments, runtime, identity, and data. The platform connects to cloud environments and analyzes live telemetry using eBPF-driven fingerprints to verify signals against runtime behavior. The system ranks threats by reachability, impact, and blast radius, prioritizing security signals based on exploitability. RADBot, the platform's digital worker component, investigates threats, traces lateral movement, and generates audit-ready reports autonomously under defined guardrails. RAD Security ingests data from existing security tools and adds runtime context to provide explainable outputs. The platform supports AWS, GCP, and Azure cloud environments, with a focus on Kubernetes and container security. Identity and data context are included in the analysis. Installation is performed through Helm or Terraform and can be completed in minutes. The platform integrates with collaboration and ticketing systems to deliver findings and enable workflow automation. RAD Security aims to reduce the need to navigate multiple security tools by consolidating context and evidence in a single platform.
