RAD Security Platform Logo

RAD Security Platform

AI-driven cloud-native security platform for runtime threat detection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

RAD Security Platform Description

RAD Security Platform is a cloud-native security solution that uses agentic AI to analyze threats across cloud environments, runtime, identity, and data. The platform connects to cloud environments and analyzes live telemetry using eBPF-driven fingerprints to verify signals against runtime behavior. The system ranks threats by reachability, impact, and blast radius, prioritizing security signals based on exploitability. RADBot, the platform's digital worker component, investigates threats, traces lateral movement, and generates audit-ready reports autonomously under defined guardrails. RAD Security ingests data from existing security tools and adds runtime context to provide explainable outputs. The platform supports AWS, GCP, and Azure cloud environments, with a focus on Kubernetes and container security. Identity and data context are included in the analysis. Installation is performed through Helm or Terraform and can be completed in minutes. The platform integrates with collaboration and ticketing systems to deliver findings and enable workflow automation. RAD Security aims to reduce the need to navigate multiple security tools by consolidating context and evidence in a single platform.

RAD Security Platform FAQ

Common questions about RAD Security Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

RAD Security Platform is AI-driven cloud-native security platform for runtime threat detection developed by RAD Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Cloud Native.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →