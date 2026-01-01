Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform
Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Description
Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a security solution designed to protect cloud-native applications and infrastructure across multi-cloud environments. The platform provides Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities to identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and threats in cloud deployments. The platform offers continuous visibility into multi-cloud environments with automated misconfiguration remediation and compliance monitoring. It includes a compliance library with best practices and enables detection of configuration issues before deployment through shift-left integration with DevOps workflows. The solution centralizes data security policy management and incident management across cloud environments. It extends data loss prevention (DLP), malware detection, and threat protection policies from Skyhigh CASB to cloud-native applications. The platform supports user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) for identifying anomalous activities. Incident management features include a unified dashboard for multi-cloud environments, MITRE ATT&CK framework integration for threat mapping, and role-based access controls. The platform can publish detected anomalies to SIEM systems and integrates with ticketing systems for incident workflow management. The solution provides risk-based prioritization of security findings, privileged access management for sensitive data protection, and automated identification and control of sensitive data across cloud infrastructure.
