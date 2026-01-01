Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Logo

Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform

CNAPP for securing cloud-native apps with CSPM, DLP, and threat protection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Description

Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a security solution designed to protect cloud-native applications and infrastructure across multi-cloud environments. The platform provides Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities to identify misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and threats in cloud deployments. The platform offers continuous visibility into multi-cloud environments with automated misconfiguration remediation and compliance monitoring. It includes a compliance library with best practices and enables detection of configuration issues before deployment through shift-left integration with DevOps workflows. The solution centralizes data security policy management and incident management across cloud environments. It extends data loss prevention (DLP), malware detection, and threat protection policies from Skyhigh CASB to cloud-native applications. The platform supports user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) for identifying anomalous activities. Incident management features include a unified dashboard for multi-cloud environments, MITRE ATT&CK framework integration for threat mapping, and role-based access controls. The platform can publish detected anomalies to SIEM systems and integrates with ticketing systems for incident workflow management. The solution provides risk-based prioritization of security findings, privileged access management for sensitive data protection, and automated identification and control of sensitive data across cloud infrastructure.

Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform FAQ

Common questions about Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform is CNAPP for securing cloud-native apps with CSPM, DLP, and threat protection developed by Skyhigh Security. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with CNAPP, CSPM, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →