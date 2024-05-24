Isovalent Cilium Mesh Description

Isovalent Cilium Mesh is a universal networking layer built on Cilium that connects workloads across Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, and physical servers in cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The platform provides a unified network fabric that eliminates networking silos across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The solution includes a Kubernetes CNI component, multi-cluster connectivity through Cluster Mesh, and a transit gateway for integration with existing networks. It supports overlapping IP addresses and SRv6 overlay for cluster mesh deployments. The platform implements eBPF-based networking and observability capabilities. Security features include zero-trust architecture with transparent encryption, micro-segmentation, identity-based authentication, distributed firewalling, and network policy enforcement. Runtime security capabilities provide in-kernel security observability and enforcement with integration support for SIEMs. Networking capabilities include Layer 7 load balancing, ingress and egress gateways, BGP and SRv6 routing, service mesh functionality, and standalone load balancing supporting L3-L7. The platform offers a central control plane with distributed Kubernetes API for secure, scalable connectivity across clusters. Observability features provide real-time monitoring of application behavior and dependencies, automated fault detection and diagnostics, and deep visibility across all workloads. The platform supports DevOps and GitOps workflows with API-based configuration and automated deployment capabilities.