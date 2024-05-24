Isovalent Cilium Mesh
Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments
Isovalent Cilium Mesh
Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments
Isovalent Cilium Mesh Description
Isovalent Cilium Mesh is a universal networking layer built on Cilium that connects workloads across Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, and physical servers in cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The platform provides a unified network fabric that eliminates networking silos across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. The solution includes a Kubernetes CNI component, multi-cluster connectivity through Cluster Mesh, and a transit gateway for integration with existing networks. It supports overlapping IP addresses and SRv6 overlay for cluster mesh deployments. The platform implements eBPF-based networking and observability capabilities. Security features include zero-trust architecture with transparent encryption, micro-segmentation, identity-based authentication, distributed firewalling, and network policy enforcement. Runtime security capabilities provide in-kernel security observability and enforcement with integration support for SIEMs. Networking capabilities include Layer 7 load balancing, ingress and egress gateways, BGP and SRv6 routing, service mesh functionality, and standalone load balancing supporting L3-L7. The platform offers a central control plane with distributed Kubernetes API for secure, scalable connectivity across clusters. Observability features provide real-time monitoring of application behavior and dependencies, automated fault detection and diagnostics, and deep visibility across all workloads. The platform supports DevOps and GitOps workflows with API-based configuration and automated deployment capabilities.
Isovalent Cilium Mesh FAQ
Common questions about Isovalent Cilium Mesh including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Isovalent Cilium Mesh is Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments developed by Isovalent. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Kubernetes, Cloud Native, Observability.
ALTERNATIVES
A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.
Enterprise platform for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability
AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.
Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities
Unified cloud security platform with Zero Trust protection for multi-cloud
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