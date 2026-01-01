Cisco Unified Edge Description

Cisco Unified Edge is a full-stack compute platform designed for edge deployments with AI-ready performance capabilities. The platform provides compute, networking, and security functionality at the edge where data originates and customer engagement occurs. The platform delivers simplified operations through unified management and end-to-end observability across the infrastructure. Security is integrated at every layer of the stack rather than being added as an afterthought. Cisco Unified Edge is positioned as infrastructure for the AI era, enabling real-time experiences and AI workloads at distributed edge locations. The platform supports bringing compute resources closer to data sources rather than centralizing all processing in traditional data centers. The solution is part of Cisco's broader edge computing strategy that combines networking, security, and compute capabilities into a single platform. It integrates with Cisco's ecosystem including Nexus Dashboard for unified management and observability. Cisco Unified Edge targets organizations deploying AI and compute workloads at edge locations including manufacturing, retail, and other distributed environments where low-latency processing and real-time decision-making are required.