Xcitium Comprehensive Cybersecurity Platform Description

Xcitium Comprehensive Cybersecurity Platform is a cloud-based security solution that combines multiple endpoint protection capabilities. The platform implements Zero Trust Architecture to address unknown threats and provides endpoint protection across organizational devices. The platform includes Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) functionality for real-time threat detection, containment, and resolution. It operates as a cloud-based system designed for deployment without performance impact on protected endpoints. The solution offers a 30-day trial period without requiring credit card information. The platform is available for both enterprise organizations and managed service providers (MSPs), with deployment options in United States and European regions. Xcitium provides expert support services to assist with initial setup and optimization of protection configurations. The platform targets organizations seeking to secure multiple devices through a centralized cloud-based management interface.