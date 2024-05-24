Data Theorem Cloud Secure Logo

Data Theorem Cloud Secure

Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Data Theorem Cloud Secure is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Data Theorem Cloud Secure Description

Data Theorem Cloud Secure is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides comprehensive security for modern applications across mobile, web, API, and cloud environments. The platform offers three main capabilities: continuous discovery and inventory of assets, automated security testing, and runtime protection. The discovery component continuously identifies and inventories mobile apps, web applications, APIs, and cloud assets, tracking changes and their security impacts. The security testing capability includes static application security testing (SAST), dynamic application security testing (DAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and software composition analysis (SCA) to identify vulnerabilities across the application stack. The runtime protection feature provides real-time observability, telemetry, and active blocking of security threats. The platform is designed to secure the entire development lifecycle and scale application security for modern development models. Data Theorem offers multiple product modules including Mobile Secure for iOS and Android, API Secure for API discovery and protection, Web Secure for testing Web 2.0 and single-page applications, Cloud Secure for cloud-native applications, and Code SAST Secure for static analysis and software bill of materials (SBOM) generation. The platform serves customers covering over 2.8 billion users, including major financial institutions and enterprises. It was ranked #1 by Gartner in Cloud Native Apps in the 2025 Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing.

Data Theorem Cloud Secure FAQ

Common questions about Data Theorem Cloud Secure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Data Theorem Cloud Secure is Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection developed by Data Theorem. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Asset Discovery, Cloud Native.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
288
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
151
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

14
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

8
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →