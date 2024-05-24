Data Theorem Cloud Secure Description

Data Theorem Cloud Secure is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides comprehensive security for modern applications across mobile, web, API, and cloud environments. The platform offers three main capabilities: continuous discovery and inventory of assets, automated security testing, and runtime protection. The discovery component continuously identifies and inventories mobile apps, web applications, APIs, and cloud assets, tracking changes and their security impacts. The security testing capability includes static application security testing (SAST), dynamic application security testing (DAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), and software composition analysis (SCA) to identify vulnerabilities across the application stack. The runtime protection feature provides real-time observability, telemetry, and active blocking of security threats. The platform is designed to secure the entire development lifecycle and scale application security for modern development models. Data Theorem offers multiple product modules including Mobile Secure for iOS and Android, API Secure for API discovery and protection, Web Secure for testing Web 2.0 and single-page applications, Cloud Secure for cloud-native applications, and Code SAST Secure for static analysis and software bill of materials (SBOM) generation. The platform serves customers covering over 2.8 billion users, including major financial institutions and enterprises. It was ranked #1 by Gartner in Cloud Native Apps in the 2025 Critical Capabilities for Application Security Testing.