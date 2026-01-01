Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS Logo

Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS

Cloud-based DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS Description

Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is a distributed denial of service mitigation solution that protects applications and infrastructure from DDoS attacks. The service operates through global scrubbing centers with over 20 Tbit/s total mitigation capacity and processes approximately 2,500 DDoS attacks daily. The product offers two deployment options: Anti-DDoS Proxy and Anti-DDoS Origin. Anti-DDoS Proxy diverts network traffic through DNS resolution to the Alibaba Cloud global Anti-DDoS network, providing protection at network, transport, and application layers. It uses reverse proxy to mask original server IP addresses and reinjects clean traffic back to Alibaba Cloud services. Anti-DDoS Origin provides DDoS protection without changing original server IP addresses, using transparent deployment based on Alibaba Cloud-Native Anti-DDoS network. The system uses AI and machine learning to automatically detect and mitigate sophisticated DDoS attacks, adjusting protection policies based on attack characteristics. It employs Anycast and Global Server Load Balancing technology to distribute network traffic among global scrubbing centers, filtering malicious traffic near the attack source. The service supports protection for cloud services and data centers, allows protection resource sharing within an account, and includes IPv6 support. It provides BGP-based DDoS mitigation for entire networks in data centers outside Alibaba Cloud or Alibaba Cloud BYOIP resources.

Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS FAQ

Common questions about Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is Cloud-based DDoS protection service with global scrubbing centers developed by Alibaba Cloud. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →