Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS Description
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is a distributed denial of service mitigation solution that protects applications and infrastructure from DDoS attacks. The service operates through global scrubbing centers with over 20 Tbit/s total mitigation capacity and processes approximately 2,500 DDoS attacks daily. The product offers two deployment options: Anti-DDoS Proxy and Anti-DDoS Origin. Anti-DDoS Proxy diverts network traffic through DNS resolution to the Alibaba Cloud global Anti-DDoS network, providing protection at network, transport, and application layers. It uses reverse proxy to mask original server IP addresses and reinjects clean traffic back to Alibaba Cloud services. Anti-DDoS Origin provides DDoS protection without changing original server IP addresses, using transparent deployment based on Alibaba Cloud-Native Anti-DDoS network. The system uses AI and machine learning to automatically detect and mitigate sophisticated DDoS attacks, adjusting protection policies based on attack characteristics. It employs Anycast and Global Server Load Balancing technology to distribute network traffic among global scrubbing centers, filtering malicious traffic near the attack source. The service supports protection for cloud services and data centers, allows protection resource sharing within an account, and includes IPv6 support. It provides BGP-based DDoS mitigation for entire networks in data centers outside Alibaba Cloud or Alibaba Cloud BYOIP resources.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS FAQ
