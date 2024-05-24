Deepfence ThreatMapper Description

Deepfence ThreatMapper is an open-source cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) released under the Apache 2.0 license. The platform scans for vulnerabilities, malware, compliance misconfigurations, and exposed secrets across cloud environments, VMs, containers, Kubernetes, and serverless workloads. ThreatMapper provides a topological view of cloud infrastructure by detecting and examining cloud instances, Kubernetes nodes, VMs, and serverless resources. It constructs a real-time topological map that visualizes internal attack surfaces and application dependencies. The platform includes ThreatGraph, which consolidates and correlates security alerts across multiple risk categories and prioritizes them based on exploitability. This enables security teams to focus on critical security concerns rather than addressing all findings equally. ThreatMapper supports compliance monitoring for industry standards including CIS, PCI, HIPAA, GDPR, NIST, and SOC2. The platform identifies gaps in security posture and provides guidance for remediation. The platform uses eBPF sensors to provide security observability across application, cloud, and network layers. It supports scanning throughout the software development lifecycle, including CI pipeline artifact scanning, container registry scanning, and production environment assessments. ThreatMapper integrates with various tools and platforms including Slack, PagerDuty, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Splunk, Elasticsearch, and SumoLogic. It supports deployment across AWS, GCP, Azure, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud environments.