Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)
CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Description
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a security solution that provides protection across the software development lifecycle for cloud native and AI applications. The platform covers three main areas: code security, runtime security, and posture management. For code security, the platform includes vulnerability scanning and detection in source code, software supply chain security for application code, infrastructure as code (IaC), and LLM components, and vulnerability management with context from code to cloud to prompt. It scans for vulnerabilities and AI security risks across modern applications. The runtime security capabilities include container security across the full lifecycle, hybrid and multi-cloud security with a single policy engine, and cloud workload protection for containers, Kubernetes, serverless functions, VMs, and AI workloads. The platform detects and prevents cloud native and AI attacks, including prompt injection threats. For posture management, the platform offers Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) for automating security and compliance across Kubernetes clusters, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for identifying and remediating cloud and AI security risks, and CI/CD pipeline security integration into DevOps and MLOps workflows. The platform integrates with various CI/CD tools, container registries, cloud providers, Kubernetes platforms, serverless environments, and security tools. It provides visibility across multi-cloud environments and AI models for risk prioritization and remediation.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) FAQ
Common questions about Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps developed by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, CNAPP, CSPM.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership