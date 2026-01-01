Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Description

Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) is a security solution that provides protection across the software development lifecycle for cloud native and AI applications. The platform covers three main areas: code security, runtime security, and posture management. For code security, the platform includes vulnerability scanning and detection in source code, software supply chain security for application code, infrastructure as code (IaC), and LLM components, and vulnerability management with context from code to cloud to prompt. It scans for vulnerabilities and AI security risks across modern applications. The runtime security capabilities include container security across the full lifecycle, hybrid and multi-cloud security with a single policy engine, and cloud workload protection for containers, Kubernetes, serverless functions, VMs, and AI workloads. The platform detects and prevents cloud native and AI attacks, including prompt injection threats. For posture management, the platform offers Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM) for automating security and compliance across Kubernetes clusters, Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) for identifying and remediating cloud and AI security risks, and CI/CD pipeline security integration into DevOps and MLOps workflows. The platform integrates with various CI/CD tools, container registries, cloud providers, Kubernetes platforms, serverless environments, and security tools. It provides visibility across multi-cloud environments and AI models for risk prioritization and remediation.