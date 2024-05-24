CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security Logo

Top Alternatives to Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security

Cloud Security

Cloud and server security for hybrid and multi-cloud workload protection

104 Alternatives to Bitdefender GravityZone Cloud and Server Security

Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud

Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Cloud Security
ARMO Logo
ARMO

A cloud security platform that combines Kubernetes security scanning, runtime monitoring, and cloud security posture management using Kubescape and eBPF technology.

Cloud Security
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud Logo
Broadcom Symantec Enterprise Cloud

Enterprise cloud security platform for endpoint, network, email & data protection

Cloud Security
CloudDefense.AI QINA Logo
CloudDefense.AI QINA

AI-powered CNAPP combining SAST, DAST, API, SCA, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM capabilities

Cloud Security
Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP Logo
Sweet Security Runtime CNAPP

Runtime CNAPP with AI-powered cloud and AI stack security platform

Cloud Security
Cyscale Cloud Security Logo
Cyscale Cloud Security

Agentless CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and risk management

Cloud Security
Data Theorem Cloud Secure Logo
Data Theorem Cloud Secure

Cloud-native app security platform with discovery, testing, and runtime protection

Cloud Security
Matos CNAPP Logo
Matos CNAPP

Unified CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and threat detection

Cloud Security
Check Point CloudGuard Logo
Check Point CloudGuard

Cloud security platform for threat prevention across apps, networks, workloads

Cloud Security
Sysdig Secure Logo
Sysdig Secure

Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis

Cloud Security
SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security Logo
SentinelOne Singularity Cloud Security

Comprehensive CNAPP solution with CSPM, CWPP, CDR, CIEM, and DevSecOps capabilities

Cloud Security
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Logo
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud

Code to cloud security platform for app lifecycle protection

Cloud Security
Tenable Cloud Security Logo
Tenable Cloud Security

CNAPP for multi-cloud and hybrid cloud security with risk prioritization

Cloud Security
Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Logo
Fidelis Halo® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform

CNAPP for hybrid and multi-cloud security with real-time monitoring

Cloud Security
Plerion Cloud Security Platform Logo
Plerion Cloud Security Platform

Cloud security platform with AI teammate for AWS, Azure, GCP & Kubernetes

Cloud Security
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security Logo
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ Cloud Security

CNAPP platform for multi-cloud security with risk mgmt and threat detection

Cloud Security
Uptycs Juno AI Logo
Uptycs Juno AI

AI-enhanced CNAPP securing cloud environments from dev to runtime

Cloud Security
Cisco Unified Edge Logo
Cisco Unified Edge

Full-stack edge compute platform with AI-ready performance and security

Cloud Security
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security Logo
CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security

Cloud-native application protection platform with unified security

Cloud Security
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud Runtime Security Logo
Palo Alto Networks Cortex Cloud Runtime Security

Real-time cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s & serverless

Cloud Security
Rapid7 InsightCloudSec Logo
Rapid7 InsightCloudSec

Cloud-native application protection platform for multi-cloud security & compliance

Cloud Security
Trend Micro File Security Logo
Trend Micro File Security

Malware scanning for cloud object storage and file services

Cloud Security
Trend Micro Deep Security Logo
Trend Micro Deep Security

Runtime security for physical, virtual, cloud, and container workloads

Cloud Security
Bitdefender Security for AWS Logo
Bitdefender Security for AWS

Antimalware security solution for AWS cloud workloads via GravityZone

Cloud Security
Sophos Cloud Native Security Logo
Sophos Cloud Native Security

Multi-cloud security platform for workloads, identities, and compliance

Cloud Security
Sangfor Nube e Infraestructura Logo
Sangfor Nube e Infraestructura

Enterprise cloud computing platform with HCI, VDI, and hybrid cloud solutions

Cloud Security
Xcitium CNAPP Logo
Xcitium CNAPP

Unified cloud security platform with Zero Trust protection for multi-cloud

Cloud Security
CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Logo
CloudMatos Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)

Multi-cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and serverless apps

Cloud Security
Wiz Unified Security Logo
Wiz Unified Security

Unified security platform for code, CI/CD, and cloud environments

Cloud Security
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Logo
Aqua Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP)

CNAPP providing security from code to cloud for cloud native and AI apps

Cloud Security
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security Logo
Aqua Security Cloud VM Security

VM security for cloud environments with compliance, runtime protection & monitoring

Cloud Security
Aqua Security Runtime Protection Logo
Aqua Security Runtime Protection

Runtime protection for containers, K8s, serverless, and VMs in cloud environments

Cloud Security
Datadog Workload Protection Logo
Datadog Workload Protection

Runtime workload protection for cloud and containerized environments

Cloud Security
Sweet Runtime CNAPP Logo
Sweet Runtime CNAPP

Runtime CNAPP unifying cloud, workload, and app security with detection & response

Cloud Security
RAD Security Platform Logo
RAD Security Platform

AI-driven cloud-native security platform for runtime threat detection

Cloud Security
Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Logo
Cyscale Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM)

Multi-cloud CIEM for IAM misconfiguration monitoring and least privilege enforcement

Cloud Security
Cyscale CNAPP Logo
Cyscale CNAPP

CNAPP for multi-cloud security, compliance, and workload protection

Cloud Security
Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory Logo
Plerion Cloud Asset Inventory

Cloud asset inventory and query tool for discovering and analyzing cloud resources

Cloud Security
Plerion Cloud Workload Protection Platform Logo
Plerion Cloud Workload Protection Platform

Cloud workload protection platform for vulnerability scanning and management

Cloud Security
Orca Security Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Logo
Orca Security Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)

Agentless cloud workload protection for VMs, containers, and Kubernetes

Cloud Security
Orca Security Application Security Logo
Orca Security Application Security

Cloud-native app security platform covering code to cloud with SAST, SCA, IaC

Cloud Security
Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Logo
Sysdig Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP)

Cloud workload protection platform for containers, Kubernetes, and serverless

Cloud Security
Sysdig Sage Logo
Sysdig Sage

AI-powered cloud security analyst for threat detection and response automation

Cloud Security
Sysdig Sysdig Monitor Logo
Sysdig Sysdig Monitor

Kubernetes and cloud monitoring platform with managed Prometheus service

Cloud Security
Sysdig Cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) Logo
Sysdig Cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP)

CNAPP providing cloud security across application lifecycle with runtime insights

Cloud Security
Alibaba Cloud Security Center Logo
Alibaba Cloud Security Center

Alibaba Cloud CNAPP offering CWPP, CSPM, CIEM, SIEM, and SOAR for cloud workloads.

Cloud Security
Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform Logo
Skyhigh Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform

CNAPP for securing cloud-native apps with CSPM, DLP, and threat protection

Cloud Security
Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform Logo
Uptycs Cloud Workload Protection Platform

Cloud workload protection platform for hybrid cloud environments

Cloud Security
Tata Communications Vayu Cloud Logo
Tata Communications Vayu Cloud

Unified cloud platform integrating cloud, edge, AI, data, and security services

Cloud Security
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense Logo
Booz Allen Virtual Cloud Defense

Cloud security platform for protecting workloads and data in cloud environments

Cloud Security
Intrusion Shield Stratus Logo
Intrusion Shield Stratus

Cloud-native network security for AWS workloads with IP reputation blocking

Cloud Security
Upwind Cloud Security Platform Logo
Upwind Cloud Security Platform

Cloud-native application protection platform for cloud security lifecycle

Cloud Security
AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory Logo
AdNovum Secure Cloud Factory

Cloud-based collaboration environment for secure software development

Cloud Security
Aptible Deploy Logo
Aptible Deploy

Container-based app deployment & database mgmt platform with security features

Cloud Security
Deepfence Logo
Deepfence

Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform for vulnerability & runtime security

Cloud Security
Deepfence ThreatMapper Logo
Deepfence ThreatMapper

Open-source CNAPP for vuln, malware, secrets, & compliance scanning w/ ThreatGraph

Cloud Security
Deepfence ThreatStryker Logo
Deepfence ThreatStryker

CNAPP for runtime threat detection and protection in cloud environments

Cloud Security
Deepfence Detection & Response Logo
Deepfence Detection & Response

CNAPP with eBPF sensors for runtime detection & response across cloud environments

Cloud Security
Faddom Cloud Workload Security Logo
Faddom Cloud Workload Security

Cloud workload protection platform securing apps, data, and infrastructure

Cloud Security
Isovalent Enterprise Platform Logo
Isovalent Enterprise Platform

Enterprise platform for Kubernetes networking, security, and observability

Cloud Security
Isovalent Load Balancer Logo
Isovalent Load Balancer

Software-defined load balancer for Kubernetes, cloud, and datacenter environments

Cloud Security
Isovalent Cilium Mesh Logo
Isovalent Cilium Mesh

Universal networking layer for Kubernetes, VMs, and servers across environments

Cloud Security
Cybermatricks Cloud Solutions Logo
Cybermatricks Cloud Solutions

Cloud platform offering scalable infrastructure, backup, and DevSecOps testing.

Cloud Security
Defense Unicorns UDS Army Logo
Defense Unicorns UDS Army

Platform for deploying software to Army systems with automated compliance

Cloud Security
Defense Unicorns UDS Platform Logo
Defense Unicorns UDS Platform

Secure platform for deploying software to military systems and airgapped envs

Cloud Security
Defense Unicorns UDS Multi-Cloud Deployments Logo
Defense Unicorns UDS Multi-Cloud Deployments

Multi-cloud DevSecOps platform for secure software delivery across clouds

Cloud Security
Helmet Platform Logo
Helmet Platform

AI infrastructure security platform for discovering, securing, and governing AI agents

Cloud Security
AgileBlue Cloud Security Logo
AgileBlue Cloud Security

Cloud security platform with CDR, CNAPP, and CSPM for multi-cloud environments

Cloud Security
Titanium for KVM Logo
Titanium for KVM

Security solution for KVM hypervisor in tactical virtualization environments

Cloud Security
Secretarium Klave Platform Logo
Secretarium Klave Platform

Confidential computing platform for building secure, privacy-preserving applications.

Cloud Security
CloudWize Logo
CloudWize

AI-powered cloud solutions provider built on Azure for UK-based enterprises

Cloud Security
AccuKnox Application Security Logo
AccuKnox Application Security

AI-powered CNAPP for AppSec, CloudSec, and AISec with zero-trust runtime security.

Cloud Security
Anjuna Seaglass Logo
Anjuna Seaglass

Confidential computing platform for running apps in secure enclaves.

Cloud Security
Asgard Managed Cloud Hosting Logo
Asgard Managed Cloud Hosting

Private managed cloud hosting with dedicated infra and disaster recovery.

Cloud Security
Avigilon Alta Logo
Avigilon Alta

Cloud-native physical security platform for video, access control & monitoring.

Cloud Security
CheckRed CWPP Logo
CheckRed CWPP

Multi-cloud workload protection with real-time risk detection & compliance.

Cloud Security
CheckRed CNAPP Logo
CheckRed CNAPP

Unified CNAPP consolidating CSPM, CIEM, and CWPP for multi-cloud security.

Cloud Security
CheckRed Platform Logo
CheckRed Platform

Unified platform for cloud, SaaS, and DNS security posture management.

Cloud Security
ClearDATA Managed Health Cloud Test & Dev Logo
ClearDATA Managed Health Cloud Test & Dev

Dedicated cloud test/dev environment for healthcare orgs using ClearDATA.

Cloud Security
Cloud Storage Security Antivirus Logo
Cloud Storage Security Antivirus

In-tenant malware scanning for AWS, Azure & GCP object storage.

Cloud Security
CSS Malware Protection for Azure Blob Logo
CSS Malware Protection for Azure Blob

Malware scanning solution for Azure Blob Storage with in-tenant detection.

Cloud Security
Cloud Storage Security (CSS) Logo
Cloud Storage Security (CSS)

AWS-native malware scanning & data classification for S3 and other AWS storage.

Cloud Security
CSS Antivirus for Managed File Transfers Logo
CSS Antivirus for Managed File Transfers

Antivirus & data classification for files transferred into AWS S3/EFS via Transfer Family.

Cloud Security
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds Logo
CYSEC ARCA Trusted OS for Clouds

Hardened OS providing trusted execution environment for VMs in clouds.

Cloud Security
AI EdgeLabs Platform Logo
AI EdgeLabs Platform

AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads.

Cloud Security
enclaive Buckypaper CVMs Logo
enclaive Buckypaper CVMs

Hardware-based confidential VMs for secure, isolated cloud workloads.

Cloud Security
enclaive Confidential App Hosting for GitLab Logo
enclaive Confidential App Hosting for GitLab

Hosts GitLab in a confidential compute environment with zero cloud provider visibility.

Cloud Security
METCLOUD PaaS Powered By HPE GreenLake Logo
METCLOUD PaaS Powered By HPE GreenLake

Managed PaaS offering on HPE GreenLake with private & hybrid cloud options.

Cloud Security
Mycroft Cloud Security Logo
Mycroft Cloud Security

Proactive cloud security platform built for cloud-native architectures.

Cloud Security
Oblivious OBLV Deploy Logo
Oblivious OBLV Deploy

Confidential computing platform deploying apps to secure enclaves, no code changes needed.

Cloud Security
Orca Security Logo
Orca Security

Agentless CNAPP for cloud vulnerability mgmt, posture, and compliance.

Cloud Security
PrivateCore vCage Logo
PrivateCore vCage

Secures cloud servers from APTs, malicious hardware, and insider threats.

Cloud Security
SecLogic CyberQ Shield Logo
SecLogic CyberQ Shield

Cloud security suite for auto-detecting and remediating misconfigs across multi-cloud.

Cloud Security
Skyhawk Continuous Proactive Protection Logo
Skyhawk Continuous Proactive Protection

Autonomous AI-driven purple team platform for cloud threat exposure mgmt.

Cloud Security
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform Logo
Skyhawk Synthesis Security Platform

Multi-tenant cloud security platform for MSSPs across AWS, Azure, and GCP.

Cloud Security
Solvo SecurityGenie Logo
Solvo SecurityGenie

AI assistant for cloud identity visibility, risk prioritization & least privilege.

Cloud Security
Solvo Discovery and Detection Logo
Solvo Discovery and Detection

Cloud asset discovery & threat detection with continuous monitoring & CI/CD integration.

Cloud Security
Solvo Logo
Solvo

AWS cloud security platform for misconfiguration discovery, IAM mgmt & compliance.

Cloud Security
Solvo CNAPP Logo
Solvo CNAPP

Unified CNAPP for cloud security across infra, apps, data, and identities.

Cloud Security
Start Left® Security - Integrated CSPM Logo
Start Left® Security - Integrated CSPM

Integrates CSPM with CI/CD and app-layer context, linking risks to product teams.

Cloud Security
AhnLab Cloud PLUS Logo
AhnLab Cloud PLUS

Hybrid cloud security platform with workload and network protection

Cloud Security
Sangfor Technologies HCI Logo
Sangfor Technologies HCI

Hyper-converged infrastructure solution for virtualization and cloud computing

Cloud Security
HAWK Logo
HAWK

HAWK is a multi-cloud antivirus scanning API that uses CLAMAV and YARA engines to detect malware in AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage objects.

Cloud Security
Free
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP) Logo
Aqua Security Aqua Cloud Native App Protection Platform (CNAPP)

CNAPP for securing cloud native apps from code to runtime across multi-cloud

Cloud Security

