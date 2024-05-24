Sangfor Technologies HCI Logo

Sangfor Technologies HCI

Hyper-converged infrastructure solution for virtualization and cloud computing

Cloud Security
Sangfor Technologies HCI Description

Sangfor Technologies HCI (Hyper-Converged Infrastructure) is a cloud and infrastructure solution that combines compute, storage, and networking resources into a unified platform. The product is positioned as an alternative to VMware virtualization environments, particularly following the Broadcom acquisition. The solution provides full-stack hyperconverged infrastructure capabilities designed for organizations of all sizes. It supports digital transformation initiatives by consolidating infrastructure components into a single system. The platform has been recognized in industry analyst reports from Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and Omdia for its HCI capabilities. Sangfor HCI is designed to support virtualization workloads with minimal downtime during migration. The product includes management capabilities for virtual machines and cloud resources. It integrates with Sangfor's broader portfolio of cybersecurity and cloud solutions. The company provides 24/7 technical support through multiple call centers with multilingual capabilities. Support is delivered through 70+ local branches worldwide with on-site and online service options. The product receives quarterly updates and new feature releases as part of the company's continuous development cycle. Sangfor HCI targets mid-sized enterprises and organizations seeking to modernize their infrastructure or migrate from legacy virtualization platforms.

Sangfor Technologies HCI is Hyper-converged infrastructure solution for virtualization and cloud computing developed by Sangfor Technologies. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Cloud Native, Cloud Security.

