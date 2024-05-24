Sangfor Technologies HCI Description

Sangfor Technologies HCI (Hyper-Converged Infrastructure) is a cloud and infrastructure solution that combines compute, storage, and networking resources into a unified platform. The product is positioned as an alternative to VMware virtualization environments, particularly following the Broadcom acquisition. The solution provides full-stack hyperconverged infrastructure capabilities designed for organizations of all sizes. It supports digital transformation initiatives by consolidating infrastructure components into a single system. The platform has been recognized in industry analyst reports from Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and Omdia for its HCI capabilities. Sangfor HCI is designed to support virtualization workloads with minimal downtime during migration. The product includes management capabilities for virtual machines and cloud resources. It integrates with Sangfor's broader portfolio of cybersecurity and cloud solutions. The company provides 24/7 technical support through multiple call centers with multilingual capabilities. Support is delivered through 70+ local branches worldwide with on-site and online service options. The product receives quarterly updates and new feature releases as part of the company's continuous development cycle. Sangfor HCI targets mid-sized enterprises and organizations seeking to modernize their infrastructure or migrate from legacy virtualization platforms.