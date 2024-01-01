Zoho Vault 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Zoho Vault offers secure password management, allowing you to store and automatically fill in passwords on websites and apps. With its user-friendly interface, low costs, and modern security features, it stands out from the competition and has been awarded the Editors' Choice Award for password management. With Zoho Vault, you can store passwords securely, share and manage them with different access levels. You can also add notes, documents, credit cards, software licenses, SSH keys, and more to your password vault. The tool provides a robust free plan for individuals, as well as flexible business plans for teams. It also offers integrations with popular apps and services, such as Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Okta, and Zendesk. Zoho Vault offers advanced security features, including password auditing, reporting, and compliance with industry standards. It also provides a user-friendly interface, making it easy to use for both individuals and teams. With Zoho Vault, you can rest assured that your passwords are secure and easily accessible, wherever you are.