Teller 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Never leave your terminal to use secrets while developing, testing, and building your apps. Instead of custom scripts, tokens in your .zshrc files, visible EXPORTs in your bash history, misplaced .env.production files and more around your workstation -- just use teller and connect it to any vault, key store, or cloud service you like (Teller support Hashicorp Vault, AWS Secrets Manager, Google Secret Manager, and many more). You can use Teller to tidy your own environment or for your team as a process and best practice. Quick Start with teller (or tlr) You can install teller with homebrew: $ brew tap spectralops/tap && brew install teller You can now use teller or tlr (if you like shortcuts!) in your terminal. teller will pull variables from your various cloud providers, vaults and others, and will populate your current working session (in various ways!, see more below) so you can work safely and much more productively. teller needs a tellerfile. This is a .teller.yml