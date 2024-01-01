Redpoint 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Redpoint is a Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices. We use our Redpoint tools in assessments to discover ICS devices and pull information that would be helpful in secondary testing. A portion of those tools will be made available as Nmap NSE scripts to the public in this repository. The Redpoint tools use legitimate protocol or application commands to discover and enumerate devices and applications. There is no effort to exploit or crash anything. However many ICS devices and applications are fragile and can crash or respond in an unexpected way to any unexpected traffic so use with care. Each script is documented below and available in a .nse file in this repository. BACnet-discover-enumerate.nse - Identify and enumerate BACnet devices codesys-v2-discover.nse - Identify and enumerate CoDeSys V2 controllers enip-enumerate.nse - Identify and enumerate EtherNet/IP devices from Rockwell Automation and other vendors fox-info.nse - Identify and enumerate Niagara Fox devices modicon-info.nse - Identify and enumerate Schneider Electric Modicon PLCs omron-info.nse - Identify and enumerate Omron PLCs pcworx