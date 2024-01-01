Cert Spotter 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Cert Spotter is a Certificate Transparency log monitor from SSLMate that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for one of your domains. Cert Spotter is easier to use than other open source CT monitors, since it does not require a database. It's also more robust, since it uses a special certificate parser that ensures it won't miss certificates. Cert Spotter is also available as a hosted service by SSLMate that requires zero setup and provides an easy web dashboard to centrally manage your certificates. You can use Cert Spotter to detect: - Certificates issued to attackers who have compromised your DNS and are redirecting your visitors to their malicious site. - Certificates issued to attackers who have taken over an abandoned sub-domain in order to serve malware under your name. - Certificates issued to attackers who have compromised a certificate authority and want to impersonate your site. - Certificates issued in violation of your corporate policy or outside of your centralized certificate procurement process. Quickstart: Cert Spotter requires Go version 1.19 or higher. Install th