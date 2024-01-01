Powershell Threat Hunting Module for scanning remote endpoints and collecting comprehensive information.
Certstream is a tool that monitors newly issued SSL certificates in real-time, providing insights into potential phishing attacks and other security threats. It can be used to track certificate issuances for specific domains or keywords, helping organizations stay ahead of cyber threats.
A library of adversary emulation plans to evaluate defensive capabilities against real-world threats.
Official repository of YARA rules for threat detection and hunting
Daily feed of bad IPs with blacklist hit scores for cybersecurity professionals to stay informed about malicious IP addresses.
Amazon GuardDuty is a threat detection service for AWS accounts.
Dorothy is a tool to test monitoring and detection capabilities for Okta environments, with modules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK® tactics.