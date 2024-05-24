CTM360 Digital Risk Protection Logo

Top Alternatives to CTM360 Digital Risk Protection

Attack Surface

Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt

97 Alternatives to CTM360 Digital Risk Protection

ZeroFox Logo
ZeroFox

External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring

Attack Surface
Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker Logo
Bitdefender Digital Footprint Checker

Free tool that checks if email addresses appear in data breaches or leaks

Attack Surface
Free
Cyfirma DeTCT Logo
Cyfirma DeTCT

Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring

Attack Surface
Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform Logo
Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform

AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel

Attack Surface
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform Logo
SOCRadar Digital Risk Protection Platform

A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.

Attack Surface
Foresiet Nexus Logo
Foresiet Nexus

AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel

Attack Surface
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API Logo
Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API

API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web

Attack Surface
ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring Logo
ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring

Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats.

Attack Surface
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring Logo
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring

Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments

Attack Surface
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection Logo
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection

Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces

Attack Surface
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb Logo
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb

A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data associated with specific domains or email addresses.

Attack Surface
Free
Rapid7 Threat Command Logo
Rapid7 Threat Command

Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats

Attack Surface
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection Logo
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection

Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention

Attack Surface
Anomali Digital Risk Protection Logo
Anomali Digital Risk Protection

Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks

Attack Surface
CyberXTron DarkFlash Logo
CyberXTron DarkFlash

Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks

Attack Surface
ZeroFox Protection Logo
ZeroFox Protection

Digital risk protection platform for brand, domain, exec & social threats

Attack Surface
Axur Data Leak Detection Logo
Axur Data Leak Detection

Monitors Surface, Deep & Dark Web for data leaks and credential exposure

Attack Surface
Axur Executive Threat Protection Logo
Axur Executive Threat Protection

Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.

Attack Surface
Flare Threat Exposure Management Logo
Flare Threat Exposure Management

Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds

Attack Surface
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring Logo
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring

Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure

Attack Surface
Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring Logo
Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches.

Attack Surface
STYX Executive Protection Logo
STYX Executive Protection

Executive protection platform monitoring impersonation, data leaks & threats

Attack Surface
Styx Data Leakage Logo
Styx Data Leakage

Dark web monitoring & data leakage detection platform for credential exposure

Attack Surface
Risk Cognizance Dark Web Monitoring Tool Logo
Risk Cognizance Dark Web Monitoring Tool

Dark web monitoring tool for detecting compromised credentials and threats

Attack Surface
Resolver VIP Wellbeing Logo
Resolver VIP Wellbeing

Monitors social media for online abuse and threats targeting VIPs and executives

Attack Surface
Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring Logo
Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring

Monitors external threat exposure including Dark Web, EASM, and digital risks

Attack Surface
LMNTRIX Recon™ Logo
LMNTRIX Recon™

Deep & dark web monitoring service for threat detection and data exposure alerts

Attack Surface
CloudSEK SVigil Logo
CloudSEK SVigil

Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence

Attack Surface
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates Logo
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates

Agentic AI personas for security operations teams

Attack Surface
ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) Logo
ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS)

Managed service for detecting and taking down phishing, impersonation & fraud

Attack Surface
Foresiet Xtreme Logo
Foresiet Xtreme

AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring

Attack Surface
QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection Logo
QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection

DRP service monitoring brand threats, data leaks, and supply chain risks

Attack Surface
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection Logo
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection

Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats

Attack Surface
CSIS Threat Monitors Logo
CSIS Threat Monitors

24/7 monitoring service for external threats, data leaks, and brand mentions

Attack Surface
360 Privacy 360 Monitor Logo
360 Privacy 360 Monitor

Monitors Deep/Dark Web for breached data, stolen credentials, and doxing threats

Attack Surface
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard Logo
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard

Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources

Attack Surface
Outpost24 CompassDRP Logo
Outpost24 CompassDRP

Cloud-based EASM and DRP platform for monitoring internal assets and threats

Attack Surface
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection Logo
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection

Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring

Attack Surface
Darkscope Cybersecurity Logo
Darkscope Cybersecurity

Digital risk protection platform monitoring online threats and scams

Attack Surface
Outtake OSINT Logo
Outtake OSINT

AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources

Attack Surface
Outtake Digital Risk Protection Logo
Outtake Digital Risk Protection

AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks.

Attack Surface
Coalition Active Risk Platform Logo
Coalition Active Risk Platform

Cyber risk monitoring platform with vulnerability scanning and alerting

Attack Surface
Check Point Cyberint Logo
Check Point Cyberint

Digital risk protection platform with threat intel and attack surface mgmt.

Attack Surface
HUMAN Transaction Abuse Logo
HUMAN Transaction Abuse

Prevents automated and human-led transaction fraud including carding & scalping

Attack Surface
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring Logo
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring

Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure.

Attack Surface
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform Logo
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform

Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks

Attack Surface
Doppel Platform Logo
Doppel Platform

AI-driven platform for detecting and disrupting social engineering attacks

Attack Surface
CloudSEK XVigil Logo
CloudSEK XVigil

Digital risk protection platform for external threat monitoring

Attack Surface
Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection Logo
Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection

Real-time digital impersonation detection and ATO prevention platform

Attack Surface
CyStack Data Leak Detection Logo
CyStack Data Leak Detection

Monitors dark web, black markets, and public sources for leaked credentials

Attack Surface
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring Logo
LastPass Dark Web Monitoring

Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time

Attack Surface
SecAlliance Digital Risk Protection Services Logo
SecAlliance Digital Risk Protection Services

Monitors surface, deep & dark web for data leaks, credential breaches & threats

Attack Surface
Eye Security Domain Checker Logo
Eye Security Domain Checker

Checks domains and email addresses for security breaches and data exposure

Attack Surface
Free
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection Logo
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection

Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats

Attack Surface
Darkweb Logo
Darkweb

Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and user data

Attack Surface
RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring Logo
RiskProfiler Deep & Dark Web Monitoring

AI-powered dark web monitoring for leaked credentials and exposed assets

Attack Surface
Freeze Logo
Freeze

Proactive attack surface protection preventing info exposure about employees

Attack Surface
Falkin Logo
Falkin

Scam detection and prevention platform for banks and fintechs

Attack Surface
Free Dark Web Scan Logo
Free Dark Web Scan

Free dark web scanning service to identify compromised credentials and data

Attack Surface
Aleph Search Dark Logo
Aleph Search Dark

Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.

Attack Surface
Aleph Networks Services Logo
Aleph Networks Services

Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection.

Attack Surface
Aleph Cyber-Sûreté Logo
Aleph Cyber-Sûreté

Managed web monitoring service detecting sensitive data leaks & exposures.

Attack Surface
Alethea Artemis Logo
Alethea Artemis

AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops.

Attack Surface
BeyGoo AgentX Logo
BeyGoo AgentX

Centralized agent for BeyGoo platform enabling takedowns, findings & reports.

Attack Surface
BeyGoo Web Radar Logo
BeyGoo Web Radar

Dark/open web monitoring tool for credential leaks, phishing & threat actors.

Attack Surface
BeyGoo VIP Protection Logo
BeyGoo VIP Protection

Monitors dark web & social media to protect executives' digital footprint.

Attack Surface
Boxphish Dark Web Scanning Logo
Boxphish Dark Web Scanning

Monitors dark web for leaked org credentials to prevent account takeover.

Attack Surface
Brandefense Dark Web Monitoring Logo
Brandefense Dark Web Monitoring

Monitors deep/dark web for brand mentions and cybercriminal activity.

Attack Surface
Brandefense Digital Risk Protection Platform Logo
Brandefense Digital Risk Protection Platform

DRP platform monitoring 2000+ sources for data breaches & dark web threats.

Attack Surface
Brandefense Fraud Protection Logo
Brandefense Fraud Protection

Monitors dark web & underground sources for fraud, PII leaks & stolen cards.

Attack Surface
Brandefense Platform Logo
Brandefense Platform

Digital risk protection platform for brand, threat, and vulnerability monitoring.

Attack Surface
Brandefense Account Takeover Detection Logo
Brandefense Account Takeover Detection

Detects account takeovers using botnet intelligence and stolen credential monitoring.

Attack Surface
Brandefense - Stolen Credit Card Monitoring Logo
Brandefense - Stolen Credit Card Monitoring

Monitors deep web markets for stolen credit card data and alerts orgs.

Attack Surface
CYFOR Secure Dark Web Monitoring Logo
CYFOR Secure Dark Web Monitoring

Managed dark web scanning service to detect exposed credentials.

Attack Surface
Data-Tech Dark Web ID Logo
Data-Tech Dark Web ID

Dark web monitoring service scanning for stolen credentials and org data.

Attack Surface
FYEO Domain Intelligence Logo
FYEO Domain Intelligence

Threat monitoring platform for Web3 startups covering dark web, phishing & on-chain risks.

Attack Surface
HEROIC Guardian Logo
HEROIC Guardian

Consumer cybersecurity platform with dark web monitoring & identity protection.

Attack Surface
HEROIC Logo
HEROIC

Personal data breach monitoring and identity protection platform.

Attack Surface
Free
ID Agent Dark Web ID Logo
ID Agent Dark Web ID

Dark web monitoring for compromised business credentials & domains.

Attack Surface
Kymatio Breach Scan Logo
Kymatio Breach Scan

Monitors web & dark web for credential leaks to give orgs early breach warnings.

Attack Surface
Magna5 Dark Web Monitoring Logo
Magna5 Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring service detecting exposed credentials and data.

Attack Surface
Oxford BioChronometrics SecureAd Logo
Oxford BioChronometrics SecureAd

Ad fraud detection tool that identifies bot & fake traffic in ad campaigns.

Attack Surface
Protexxa Defender Platform Logo
Protexxa Defender Platform

Continuous cyber risk monitoring platform for SMB employees and orgs.

Attack Surface
Roebuck Technologies Dark Web Monitoring Logo
Roebuck Technologies Dark Web Monitoring

Dark web monitoring service scanning for stolen credentials and PII.

Attack Surface
Roebuck Technologies Dark Web Protection Logo
Roebuck Technologies Dark Web Protection

Dark web monitoring service that detects stolen company credentials.

Attack Surface
SafeAeon Dark Web Monitoring-as-a-Service Logo
SafeAeon Dark Web Monitoring-as-a-Service

Managed dark web monitoring service with 24/7 SOC alerting on breached data.

Attack Surface
Sendmarc Breach Detection Logo
Sendmarc Breach Detection

Monitors dark web and other sources for leaked credentials and breached data.

Attack Surface
StealthMole Credential Protection Logo
StealthMole Credential Protection

Dark web monitoring tool that detects leaked/stolen credentials.

Attack Surface
The Media Trust Logo
The Media Trust

Digital Trust & Safety solutions provider for digital media ecosystems.

Attack Surface
VanishID Logo
VanishID

Managed digital footprint protection for executives, employees & families.

Attack Surface
DeHashed Logo
DeHashed

A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.

Attack Surface
Free
Netlas Logo
Netlas

Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform

Attack Surface
Free
LeakedIn.com Logo
LeakedIn.com

Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.

Attack Surface
Free
gitGraber Logo
gitGraber

Monitor GitHub for sensitive data

Attack Surface
Free
GitGot Logo
GitGot

A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories

Attack Surface
Free
Secret Bridge Logo
Secret Bridge

Secret Bridge monitors GitHub repositories to detect and alert on leaked secrets and sensitive data exposure.

Attack Surface
Free
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension Logo
Trufflehog-Chrome-Extension

A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments.

Attack Surface
Free

