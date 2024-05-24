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Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection

by Memcyco

Real-time digital impersonation detection and ATO prevention platform

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Digital Risk Protection
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Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection Description

Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection is a platform that detects and prevents digital impersonation fraud, account takeover attacks, and credential theft. The solution monitors for website impersonation attempts from the pre-attack phase and identifies individual users who interact with fake sites. The platform provides detection capabilities for suspicious devices and behavior, site impersonation attempts, adversary-in-the-middle attacks, and tracks which users clicked links to impersonating sites or entered sensitive data on fake websites. It also monitors for suspicious mobile app usage. Protection features include Device DNA technology that allows legitimate users continued account access while blocking threat actors, optional fake site red alerts displayed on impersonating websites, and website watermarks with secret keys to verify authentic sites. The solution includes disruption capabilities that automatically swap credentials and payment card data entered on fake sites with decoy data, bombards impersonating sites with false information, automates takedown requests, and uses SEO poisoning techniques to de-rank fake websites. Memcyco addresses multiple fraud scenarios including man-in-the-middle attacks, account takeover, credit card scams, credential stuffing, SEO poisoning, fake courier scams, and fake e-shop scams. The platform serves various sectors including banking, financial services, education, cryptocurrency, e-commerce, and non-profit organizations.

Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection FAQ

Common questions about Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection is Real-time digital impersonation detection and ATO prevention platform developed by Memcyco. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Digital Risk Protection.

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