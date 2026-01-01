ZeroFox Protection Description

ZeroFox Protection is a digital risk protection platform that monitors and mitigates threats across external attack surfaces. The platform addresses threats including fake websites, executive impersonation, domain abuse, phishing, counterfeit listings, copyright infringement, and social media hijacking. The platform operates through three phases: discovery, validation, and disruption. Discovery involves continuous mapping and monitoring of digital assets including domains, subdomains, IP addresses, social accounts, exposed credentials, executive profiles, and cloud services. Validation uses a data graph of over 12 billion signals to filter false positives and prioritize threats with contextual analysis. Disruption includes automated takedown capabilities through a Global Disruption Network that works with ISPs, registrars, hosting providers, and digital platforms. The platform monitors over 180 digital platforms across social applications, forums, marketplaces, and the deep and dark web. It incorporates AI-powered detection for synthetic media and impersonation threats, along with analyst-vetted intelligence to verify detections. The system includes threat scoring for risk prioritization and automated takedown workflows. ZeroFox Protection covers four main protection areas: Brand Protection for scams and counterfeit content, Executive Protection for leader impersonation and deepfakes, Domain Protection for phishing sites and malicious domains, and Social Media Protection for account hijacking and misinformation campaigns.