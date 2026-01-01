ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates Description

ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates is a digital risk protection solution that incorporates role-based agentic AI personas designed to enhance security team capabilities. The product provides AI-driven teammates that function as specialized personas to support security operations activities. The solution aims to multiply the impact of existing security teams by deploying AI agents that can take on specific roles within security operations workflows. These agentic teammates are designed to work alongside human security professionals to address digital risk protection requirements. GreyMatter Agentic Teammates operates within the ReliaQuest GreyMatter platform ecosystem, focusing on digital risk protection use cases. The AI personas are configured based on specific security roles and responsibilities to provide targeted assistance for security operations tasks. The product represents an approach to augmenting security team capacity through AI automation, allowing organizations to scale their security operations capabilities without proportionally increasing headcount. The agentic AI teammates are designed to handle routine tasks and support decision-making processes within the digital risk protection domain.