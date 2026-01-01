GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring Logo

Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure

Attack Surface
Commercial
GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring Description

GoSecure Titan Dark Web Monitoring is a service that continuously scans underground criminal forums, marketplaces, paste sites, and data dumps to identify compromised organizational data. The service monitors thousands of dark web sources to detect exposed credentials, payment card data, and sensitive information associated with an organization's domain. The monitoring process follows a four-stage workflow: collecting data from dark web sources including forums, paste sites, and illicit marketplaces; detecting exposed credentials, payment card data, and sensitive information tied to the organization's domain; alerting security teams with prioritized notifications and actionable remediation guidance; and supporting remediation activities such as proactive account resets, multi-factor authentication enforcement, and exposure containment. The service operates with 24/7 monitoring and integrates with GoSecure's Security Operations Center. Organizations can request dark web scans and receive exposure reports that provide visibility into compromised accounts and stolen credentials before they can be exploited by threat actors. The service addresses the risk that 80% of breaches involve stolen or weak credentials by providing early detection of credential exposure on underground marketplaces.

GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring is Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure developed by GoSecure.

