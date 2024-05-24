Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring Description

Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring is a cybersecurity solution that scans dark web sources including underground forums, marketplaces, and hidden areas of the internet for compromised account information and sensitive data. The tool provides continuous monitoring to detect stolen credentials, personal information, and restricted data that may have been exposed through breaches or other security incidents. The solution combines automated scanning with threat intelligence to search obscure dark web sources for exposed data linked to an organization. When compromised information is identified, the system sends alerts to enable security teams to respond and mitigate risks before they escalate into account takeovers, identity theft, or targeted attacks. The platform operates 24/7/365 to track compromises even during off-hours. It provides verified threat intelligence from hidden forums and marketplaces, delivering detailed reports that include information about the source of exposure. Users can customize alert preferences to receive relevant notifications and reduce unnecessary alerts. The tool features an intuitive dashboard for managing monitoring operations and includes automated report generation. It is designed to help organizations prevent unauthorized access, avoid financial damages from data exposure, and strengthen overall cyber resilience through early detection of leaked information.