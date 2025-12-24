Cyfirma DeTCT
Cyfirma DeTCT
Cyfirma DeTCT Description
Cyfirma DeTCT is a digital risk discovery and protection platform that provides automated monitoring of external attack surfaces and digital footprints. The platform operates continuously to identify and assess various digital risks facing organizations. The platform monitors domain and IP vulnerabilities, certificate weaknesses, DNS/SMTP/HTTP configurations, open ports, IP/domain reputation, and cloud weaknesses. It scans the deep web, dark web, surface web, and social media to detect impersonation attempts targeting domains, IP assets, executives, products, and social media handles. DeTCT monitors for data breaches by tracking stolen data available in underground marketplaces, including data exfiltrated by ransomware groups. It identifies exposed emails, identities, credentials, leaks, phishing campaigns, and ransomware-related exposures. The platform also detects social and public exposures such as leaked source code, confidential files, PII/CII dumps, malicious mobile apps, and negative social sentiments. The platform provides risk scoring and hackability scores for identified threats, along with recommended remedial actions. It includes third-party risk monitoring capabilities to assess suppliers' digital assets, data leaks, and exposures that could impact the organization. DeTCT offers dashboards for tracking risk scores over time and generates downloadable reports. The platform is designed for executives, marketing teams, and IT teams to manage digital risk across their organizations.
