360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard Description

360 Privacy Dashboard is a monitoring and analytics platform that provides organizations with visibility into personal identifiable information (PII) removal and digital exposure management. The dashboard updates every 10 seconds to deliver near real-time views of deletion activities, threat trends, and remediation actions. The platform combines automated technology with Security Operations Center (SOC) analyst verification to identify and track the removal of sensitive information from search engines, data broker websites, the open web, Deep Web, and Dark Web. It provides remediation analysis through detailed logs of actions completed by SOC analysts, along with trend analysis that displays deletion metrics at individual, group, or organizational levels. The dashboard offers customizable access controls to support different user roles, from individual high-net-worth clients to enterprise security teams. Users can view granular remediation tables, analyze trends, and export data in CSV format for further analysis and reporting. The platform is designed for security managers, executive protection teams, and organizations managing complex risk profiles. It aims to reduce digital attack surfaces by monitoring and minimizing the visibility of PII that could be exploited for doxing, impersonation, or targeted attacks. The service includes continuous monitoring and support from security professionals with backgrounds in U.S. Special Operations, intelligence, and corporate security.