360 Monitor is a digital risk protection service that provides continuous monitoring of the Deep and Dark Web to detect threats targeting executives, high-net-worth individuals, and organizations. The service scans credential dumps, underground forums, and threat marketplaces to identify breached data and stolen credentials before they can be exploited. The platform includes doxing detection capabilities that flag when personal information is being weaponized, enabling users to respond to physical safety threats. A Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) team analyzes threats and provides actionable intelligence with context for rapid response. 360 Monitor delivers custom threat notifications tailored to individual risk profiles, alerting users to data breaches, impersonation attempts, and exposure on high-risk platforms. The service combines automated monitoring technology with human expertise from professionals with backgrounds in U.S. Special Operations, intelligence, and corporate security. The platform monitors multiple threat vectors including search engines, the open web, Deep Web, and Dark Web to identify and remove or devalue sensitive personally identifiable information (PII). Users receive direct access to the CTI team for expert-backed insights and response strategies.