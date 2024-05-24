Check Point Cyberint Description

Check Point Cyberint is a digital risk protection platform that provides organizations with capabilities to monitor and manage external cyber risks. The platform combines multiple security functions including strategic threat intelligence, deep and dark web monitoring, attack surface management, and brand protection. The solution monitors the deep and dark web for compromised credentials and other threats that could impact an organization. It provides attack surface management capabilities to identify and assess external-facing assets and potential vulnerabilities. The platform includes threat intelligence features to help organizations understand and respond to strategic threats. Brand protection functionality helps organizations detect and respond to digital threats targeting their brand, including phishing sites, fraudulent domains, and other impersonation attempts. The platform is designed to provide visibility into external risks that exist beyond traditional network perimeters. Check Point Cyberint operates as a commercial platform offered by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The solution is available in multiple languages including English, Japanese, French, Spanish, and German.