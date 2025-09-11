Rapid7 Threat Command 0 Commercial • 15 September 2025

Rapid7 Threat Command is a digital risk protection platform that monitors external threats across clear, deep, and dark web environments. The platform tracks organizational digital footprints across multiple online channels including social media platforms, code repositories, file-sharing sites, and underground forums. It automatically correlates threat actor intelligence with specific organizational assets to identify potential attack vectors and vulnerabilities. The monitoring capabilities include detection of phishing campaigns, brand impersonation attempts, credential leaks, data breaches, malicious mobile applications, and other external threats. Dynamic asset mapping functionality tracks evolving digital footprints and identifies new potential attack surfaces. Threat Command includes dedicated remediation services with expert teams that handle takedown requests for malicious campaigns, phishing websites, and impersonating applications. The service manages the complete takedown process including prerequisite gathering, legal coordination, and workflow management. The platform provides contextualized alerts with threat prioritization capabilities to enable rapid response and investigation. It includes IOC management and enrichment features, along with integration options for existing security workflows and SIEM platforms. Expert threat detection teams with experience in threat actor communities provide additional intelligence and support. The platform maintains a threat library and offers automation capabilities for monitoring and response operations.