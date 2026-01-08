Foresiet Nexus
AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel
Foresiet Nexus Description
Foresiet Nexus is an integrated digital risk protection platform that combines eight cybersecurity capabilities into a unified solution. The platform provides continuous monitoring and threat detection using AI-driven technologies, including Agentic AI for autonomous threat assessment and Copilot-driven defense mechanisms for assisted decision-making. The platform offers digital risk rating to assess organizational security posture, brand protection to monitor for reputation threats, and dark web monitoring to identify compromised data and credentials. It includes threat intelligence capabilities for tracking emerging threats, attack surface management for visibility into exposed assets, and third-party risk assessment for evaluating vendor security. Additional capabilities include anti-phishing software to detect and prevent phishing attacks, and compliance assessment tools to support regulatory requirements. The platform operates with 24x7x365 continuous monitoring and processes threat data in real-time. Foresiet Nexus serves multiple industries including information technology, BFSI, public sector, manufacturing, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, energy and utilities, real estate, ecommerce, logistics, and transportation. The platform is designed as a SaaS solution with deployment capabilities across various organizational environments.
Foresiet Nexus is AI-driven 8-in-1 digital risk protection platform with threat intel developed by Foresiet. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection.
