Axur Executive Threat Protection Logo

Axur Executive Threat Protection

Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Axur Executive Threat Protection Description

Axur Executive Threat Protection is a digital risk protection solution designed to safeguard executives and VIPs from online threats. The platform monitors for social media impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing attacks targeting high-profile individuals. The solution monitors for personally identifiable information exposure on the internet, credit card and credential exposure on darknet websites and marketplaces, and detects VIP impersonation across social media platforms. It includes automated takedown capabilities to remove fake websites, malicious profiles, and fraudulent content. The platform features FaceMatch technology that analyzes and compares suspicious profile pictures with official images of VIPs to identify impersonation attempts, including AI-generated images. SafeShare functionality enables executives to securely submit sensitive information directly to the platform through encrypted uploads using AES-256-GCM encryption and HTTPS/TLS 1.3 protocols. The solution integrates with corporate security ecosystems including SIEM and SOAR platforms, sending alerts and reports directly to existing security tools. It operates at scale for global organizations and maintains compliance with regulations including GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. The platform provides monitoring across multiple threat vectors including personal information exposure, credit card exposure, credential exposure, and VIP impersonation on social media.

Axur Executive Threat Protection FAQ

Common questions about Axur Executive Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Axur Executive Threat Protection is Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. developed by Axur. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →