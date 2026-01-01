Axur Executive Threat Protection
Axur Executive Threat Protection
Axur Executive Threat Protection Description
Axur Executive Threat Protection is a digital risk protection solution designed to safeguard executives and VIPs from online threats. The platform monitors for social media impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing attacks targeting high-profile individuals. The solution monitors for personally identifiable information exposure on the internet, credit card and credential exposure on darknet websites and marketplaces, and detects VIP impersonation across social media platforms. It includes automated takedown capabilities to remove fake websites, malicious profiles, and fraudulent content. The platform features FaceMatch technology that analyzes and compares suspicious profile pictures with official images of VIPs to identify impersonation attempts, including AI-generated images. SafeShare functionality enables executives to securely submit sensitive information directly to the platform through encrypted uploads using AES-256-GCM encryption and HTTPS/TLS 1.3 protocols. The solution integrates with corporate security ecosystems including SIEM and SOAR platforms, sending alerts and reports directly to existing security tools. It operates at scale for global organizations and maintains compliance with regulations including GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. The platform provides monitoring across multiple threat vectors including personal information exposure, credit card exposure, credential exposure, and VIP impersonation on social media.
Axur Executive Threat Protection FAQ
Axur Executive Threat Protection is developed by Axur. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection.
