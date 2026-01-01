Risk Cognizance Dark Web Monitoring Tool Description

Risk Cognizance Dark Web Monitoring Tool is a security solution that monitors the dark web for compromised credentials, stolen data, and potential threats targeting an organization. The tool scans dark web sources to identify exposed corporate and executive credentials, detect data breaches, and uncover discussions about planned cyberattacks. The platform provides alerts when sensitive information appears on dark web marketplaces or forums. It focuses on identity-centric protection by monitoring for compromised credentials across managed and unmanaged devices, corporate applications, and shadow IT environments. The tool includes post-infection remediation capabilities for addressing malware-infected devices, applications, and users. It offers visibility into ransomware threats and helps security teams reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR) through contextualized underground data. The solution integrates with existing security technology stacks to automate workflows and enable security operations centers to respond to credential compromises, account takeover attempts, and business email compromise threats. It provides monitoring for password hygiene issues, password reuse, and unauthorized access attempts using stolen credentials purchased on the dark web.