STYX Executive Protection
STYX Executive Protection
STYX Executive Protection Description
STYX Executive Protection is a digital risk protection platform designed to monitor and protect executives from cyber threats. The platform monitors surface web, deep web, and dark web sources to detect executive impersonation, personal information exposure, and targeted attacks. The solution identifies fake profiles impersonating executives across social media, email, and messaging platforms by monitoring look-alike usernames, profile photos, and bios. It detects exposed credentials, emails, addresses, ID numbers, financial information, and personal history across multiple web layers. The platform monitors executive mentions across social media, news, forums, and criminal marketplaces to identify reputational risks and targeting campaigns. STYX provides real-time alerts when executives are impersonated or targeted, with automated takedown workflows for fake profiles, phishing pages, and leaked information. The platform includes capabilities to detect account takeover attempts, identify doxing attempts, track sentiment trends, and measure online visibility through exposure scores. It monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for stolen credentials and personal data being traded. The solution offers in-platform remediation capabilities, allowing security teams to submit takedown requests and monitor resolution status directly within the interface.
STYX Executive Protection is Executive protection platform monitoring impersonation, data leaks & threats developed by Styx Intelligence. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection.
